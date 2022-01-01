Umami Burger
Come in and enjoy!
13050 San Vicente Blvd
Location
13050 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Little Pie
Every Little Pie is made from scratch daily in our kitchens using the freshest & finest ingredients possible. Each "Little" as we like to call them is handcrafted and baked off piping hot then cooled until it's perfect to serve and eat! Now everyone in the group can get their own favorite pie.
Imari
Come in and enjoy!
Kayndaves
Come in and enjoy!
Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House
Slow Smoked Award Winning BBQ!
Dine In / Take Out / Delivery / Catering