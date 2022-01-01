Go
Toast

Umami Burger

Come in and enjoy!

13050 San Vicente Blvd

No reviews yet

Location

13050 San Vicente Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Little Pie

No reviews yet

Every Little Pie is made from scratch daily in our kitchens using the freshest & finest ingredients possible. Each "Little" as we like to call them is handcrafted and baked off piping hot then cooled until it's perfect to serve and eat! Now everyone in the group can get their own favorite pie.

Imari

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kayndaves

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House

No reviews yet

Slow Smoked Award Winning BBQ!
Dine In / Take Out / Delivery / Catering

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston