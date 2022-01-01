Go
Consumer picView gallery

Umami Curry - 11701 San Jose Blvd #23

Open today 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

11701 San Jose Blvd #23

Jacksonville, FL 32223

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

11701 San Jose Blvd #23, Jacksonville FL 32223

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Beach Diner - Mandarin
orange starNo Reviews
11362 San Jose Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32223
View restaurantnext
Renna's Pizza - Mandarin
orange starNo Reviews
11111 San Jose Blvd, Ste 12 Jacksonville, FL 32223
View restaurantnext
Claras Tidbits
orange star4.9 • 770
12276 San Jose Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32223
View restaurantnext
V Pizza & Tap Garden - Mandarin
orange starNo Reviews
12601 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223
View restaurantnext
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
orange star4.6 • 1,149
10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12 Jacksonville, FL 32257
View restaurantnext
Kim's Korean BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
9825-1 San Jose Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32257
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jacksonville

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Five Points
orange star4.6 • 8,961
1001 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Restaurant Orsay
orange star4.8 • 3,711
3630 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32205
View restaurantnext
BB’s Restaurant - 1019 Hendricks Ave
orange star4.7 • 3,137
1019 Hendricks Ave Jacksonville, FL 32207
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Jacksonville FL
orange star4.5 • 2,634
7860 Gate Parkway #101 Jacksonville, FL 32256
View restaurantnext
Corner Taco
orange star4.3 • 1,844
818 Post St Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Black Sheep
orange star4.7 • 1,711
1534 Oak St Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Jacksonville

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Fernandina Beach

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Umami Curry - 11701 San Jose Blvd #23

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston