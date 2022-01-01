Go
Toast

Umami Moto

Street eats with Asian flair!
Sundays at Ex Novo in Corrales 12-6
Wednesdays at Marble Downtown 12-8
Check back for more locations soon!

6320 Zuni Rd SE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fish Tacos$3.00
Light yet substantial these 6" tacos really satisfy! Curried basa with our house-made lime aioli on napa topped with mint, cilantro, red onion, and pickled cucumber. Quite a taste sensation!
Gluten-free
Pad Thai$9.00
Rice noodle | Onion | Tofu | Egg | Bean sprouts | Stirfied with our housemade Pad Thai sauce
Add shrimp, chicken, or beef!
I'm eating in
I'm going to be enjoying my meal at my table.
Street Noodle Curry$12.75
A medium spicy red curry with brisket braised with Asian-inspired flair! Served over rice noodle and garnished with cilantro, peanuts, and fresh shallot.
GF
Seared Tuna BLT$13.75
A quarter pound of Ahi tuna, seared and sliced on top of two slices of applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, and tomato on a bun slathered with our house Thai basil aioli. A sandwich to remember!
***Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Chicken Rice Bowl$9.50
Perfect curry for a hot day. A Vietnamese style curry, light and floral with more sweetness than spice. Topped with our marinated chicken and cilantro.
Served over white rice.
Loaded Fries$7.00
Shoestring fries | Housemade kimchi | K-ueso | Beef | green onion
Smash Burger$11.50
Debuting in ABQ!
Two of our delicious smash patties with cheese on a toasted brioche bun.
Pictured with LTO, bacon, and a side of kimchi.
Sweet Potato Tots$6.00
Next level!
Sweet potato tots | crisp fried
House seasoning | Curry aioli
Gluten free
Korean Burrito$9.50
Bulgogi beef | Kimchi fried rice | Kueso | Carrot and daikon pickle | Cilantro | Onion Napa
*vegetarian option available
See full menu

Location

6320 Zuni Rd SE

Albuquerque NM

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Don Tortas San Mateo LLC

No reviews yet

Chale!
Estas si son Tortas..

Scalo

No reviews yet

Albuquerque's top fine-dining destination!

Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen

No reviews yet

Good old Country Food with a New Mexican Flair.
Drive up window now available for your convenience and Safety.
When the weather is warm enough out out door patio on old Route 66 is a new Favorite for our guest.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston