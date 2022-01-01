Umami Moto
Street eats with Asian flair!
Sundays at Ex Novo in Corrales 12-6
Wednesdays at Marble Downtown 12-8
Check back for more locations soon!
6320 Zuni Rd SE
Popular Items
Location
6320 Zuni Rd SE
Albuquerque NM
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood
Come in and enjoy!
Don Tortas San Mateo LLC
Chale!
Estas si son Tortas..
Scalo
Albuquerque's top fine-dining destination!
Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen
Good old Country Food with a New Mexican Flair.
Drive up window now available for your convenience and Safety.
When the weather is warm enough out out door patio on old Route 66 is a new Favorite for our guest.