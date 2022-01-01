Go
Toast

Umami Noodle Bar

Pho Restaurant in Pooler, Georgia.

SUSHI • PHO • NOODLES

103 Park Avenue • $

Avg 4.3 (625 reviews)

Popular Items

Bubble Tea$3.95
Gyoza (pork dumpling)$7.95
Drunken Noodle$11.95
Pho Noodle Soup$11.95
Crab Wanton$5.95
Teriyaki Chicken$8.95
Padtai$11.95
STIR- fried rice$10.95
Ramen$11.95
Egg roll$2.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

103 Park Avenue

Pooler GA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

No reviews yet

Street Food. Real Food.

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Just Love Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chocolate Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston