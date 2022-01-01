Go
Umami PokeRito

7510 Pineville Matthews Road

Popular Items

Zen$13.25
Spicy tuna, spicy crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, sweet soy and chipotle aioli. No Substitutions.
Tuna Taco$7.99
Miso Soup$2.00
BYO Bowl
Umami$12.75
Spicy crab, tuna, salmon, hamachi, mix green, masago, furikake, avocado, yum yum sauce. No Substitutions.
BYO Burrito
S.A.M$10.00
Salmon, avocado, mango, cucumber, guacamole, cilantro, red cabbage, lemon ponzu sauce. No Substitutions.
Shrimp Tempura$1.25
Edamame$4.00
Tuna Poke$12.50
Tuna, seaweed salad, red onion, mango, avocado, goma, poke sauce. No Substitutions.
Location

Charlotte NC

Charlotte NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Flip-A-Los

At Flip-a-Lo's we pride ourselves on quality, naturally fresh chicken wings and strips. It is never frozen, so you can have peace of mind while eating here. Our chicken is cooked to order so you know it is always fresh when it's on your plate. Our bread sticks, salads, sauces and dips are also homemade with simple ingredients to compliment the chicken perfectly.
We strive to offer the best wings in Charlotte. Come to Flip-a-Lo's and experience the quality. Enjoy the outdoors with our pet friendly patio!

JayBees

Amelie's French Bakery

Our mission is to foster a feast for the senses and create a unique experience for each person who walks through our doors. We aim to inspire, challenge, comfort and nourish while creating community and fellowship.

Skrimp Shack

