Umami Ramen

We are all about fresh flavors and ingredients bringing life to the classic ramen noodle.

SOUPS • SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES

215 Michigan West • $$

Avg 4.8 (1283 reviews)

Popular Items

Boba - Mango
Tofu Eggroll$3.50
"NOT VEGAN" - Our Ramen Eggrolls are hand made with corn, green onions and parmesan cheese.
Korean Burrito$7.50
Ramen, Rice & Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Red Sauce, Dark Sauce, Wasabi Mayo and your choice of protein wrapped in a flour tortilla then grilled to perfection.
Loaded Wontons$7.75
Fried wontons loaded with Rice & Beans, your choice of protein, sauces and garnishes and finished with fried ramen.
Shrimp Eggroll$4.50
Our Ramen Eggrolls are hand made with corn, green onions and parmesan cheese.
Boba - Chai
Chicken Eggroll$3.50
Our Ramen Eggrolls are hand made with corn, green onions and parmesan cheese.
Adult Bowl$7.50
Habanero Pineapple BBQ Ribs$14.00
Chicken Dumplings$8.50
12 little dumplings served on a bed of ramen with ginger sesame sauce, green onions and a side of pickles.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

215 Michigan West

Battle Creek MI

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
