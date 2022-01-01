Go
Umami Sushi Tx

Come in and enjoy!

700 n lbj dr. Ste 105

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Unagi(fresh water eel) *$2.75
Spicy Flaky$9.00
Spicy Crab with avocado
topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and tempura flakes
Miso Soup$2.95
Sake Toro (fatty)$3.00
Bob Cat$14.00
Spicy crab/ avocado
topped with tuna/ avocado/ spicy mayo/ eel sauce/ and spicy flakes
Sake (salmon)$2.50
Gyoza$5.95
Spicy Ramyun$8.95
Ikura(salmon roe)$2.75
Philly$9.00
Smoked salmon/ avocado/ cream cheese
topped with sesame seeds
Location

700 n lbj dr. Ste 105

San Marcos TX

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

