Pizza
Italian

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

No reviews yet

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800

Blaine, MN 55434

Popular Items

Extra Large 16 Inch BYO$15.98
includes 16 inch extra large crust, sauce of choice, mozzarella, and 1 topping.
Medium 12 inch BYO$11.98
includes 12 inch medium crust, sauce of choice, mozzarella, and 1 topping.
Large 14 inch BYO$12.98
includes 14 inch large crust, sauce of choice, mozzarella, and 1 topping.
Build Your Own Calzone$8.98
build your own gourmet calzone! add as many premium toppings as you can! Includes 2 toppings, mozzarella cheese, and signature pizza sauce.
Boneless Chicken Wings$8.99
your choice of Plain, Buffalo, Italian, or BBQ Boneless Chicken Wings.
Personal 8 inch BYO$6.98
includes 8 inch personal crust, sauce of choice, mozzarella, and 1 topping.
Small 10 inch BYO$8.98
includes 10 inch small crust, sauce of choice, mozzarella, and 1 topping.
Bone-In Chicken Wings$10.99
your choice of Plain, Buffalo, Italian, or BBQ Bone-In Chicken Wings.
Garlic Cheese Bread 8pc$8.99
Garlic cheese bread, served with your choice of sauce.
Garlic Cheese Bread 4pc$5.99
Garlic cheese bread, served with your choice of sauce.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine MN 55434

