Ume Tea - Davis

1411 West Covell Boulevard

Popular Items

QQ Passion Fruit Green Tea (Boba 0.5/LCHJ 0.5 lime 2,GT,shaked)$5.95
come with Brown sugar BOBA and LYCHEE JELLY, default LARGE size
Popcorn Chicken$8.95
Tiramisu Milk Tea$5.95
Grape Green Tea/ Tea Jelly (TJ 2,FT,shaked)$5.75
come with TEA JELLY, default LARGE size
Mango Pomelo Sago (Sago 2,GRPFT,L2)$5.55
come with Sago; SMALL size only
Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea (Boba [1,1.5], OMT）$5.45
come with Boba; default 500cc; NON-dairy
Oreo Brulee Boba Milk Tea (L,CRM-BL 2/Oreo 2/Boba 1）$5.95
come with Boba and creme brulee; default 700cc; Dairy
Thai Tea w. Creme Brulee (CRM-BL 2)$5.45
come with creme brulee; fixed size, sugar and ice; Dairy
The House Milk Tea (Boba [1,1.5], BMT）$5.25
come with Boba; default 500cc; NON-dairy
Brown Sugar boba milk$4.95
come with BOBA, default 500 cc. Diary
Location

1411 West Covell Boulevard

Davis CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
