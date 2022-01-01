Go
Toast

Umi Sake House

Umi Sake House is a unique Japanese cuisine restaurant in the Belltown area of Seattle featuring the highest quality seafood available in the Northwest, a large izakaya-style tapas menu, and boasting a sake list of over 60 imported Japanese bottles.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

2230 1st Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (8197 reviews)

Popular Items

Miso Soup$3.00
tofu, scallions, seaweed
HH Seattle Roll$6.00
Edamame$5.00
HH Spicy Salmon Roll$6.00
HH Spider Roll$8.00
HH Crunchy Seattle Roll$7.00
salmon, avocado & cream cheese, tempura roll
HH Miso Soup$2.00
tofu, scallion & seaweed
Belltown Barbie$20.00
snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped w/ seared salmon, tobiko, scallions, sweet chili aioli, sweet chili, soy glaze
HH Sushi Set B$9.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore
HH Spicy Tuna Roll$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2230 1st Ave

Seattle WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Crocodile

No reviews yet

Music venue/ Bar/ Restaurant/Comedy Club

Lava Lounge - Belltown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tavolata - Belltown

No reviews yet

 

Belltown Pizza - WA

No reviews yet

Sports, Pizza, Spirits.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston