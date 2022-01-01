Umi Sake House
Umi Sake House is a unique Japanese cuisine restaurant in the Belltown area of Seattle featuring the highest quality seafood available in the Northwest, a large izakaya-style tapas menu, and boasting a sake list of over 60 imported Japanese bottles.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
2230 1st Ave • $$
2230 1st Ave
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
