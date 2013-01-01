Go
Umigame Japanese Kitchen

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

13608 Ventura Boulevard

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Menu

Most Popular

Rainbow Roll
$13.95

tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail, shrimp and avocado on california roll

Philadelphia Roll
$7.95

salmon, cream cheese and cucumber

Miso Soup
$2.50

tofu & seaweed

Mixed Tempura
$10.95

assorted vegetable tempura with 2 pieces of shrimp tempura

Crispy Gyoza Dumplings
$7.50

chicken & pork

Avocado Roll
$6.95

avocado

California Roll
$6.95

immitation crab, avocado and cucumber

Crab Rolls

Blue Crab Hand Roll
$9.50

blue vrab wrapped with spy paper and avocado

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki
$12.95

grilled chicken

Chicken Breast Teriyaki Lunch
$13.95

White meat chicken teriyaki

Chicken Breast Teriyaki
$14.95

grilled chicken breast

Miso Soup

Miso Soup
$2.50

tofu & seaweed

Edamame

Spicy Garlic Edamame
$6.50

spicy soy garlic sauteed edamame

Steamed Edamame
$4.95

with sea salt

Salmon

Salmon Sushi
$6.95
Salmon Roll
$7.25

salmon and cucumber

Salmon Skin Roll
$10.95

crispy salmon skin, avocado, gobo, cucumber, and kaiware

Salmon Poke Bowl
$14.95

salmon, krab meat, spring mix, edamame, crispy onion, garlic chips, seaweed salad, pineapple, sweet chilie mayo sauce

Baked Salmon Roll
$13.95

baked salmon on california roll

Salmon Teriyaki Lunch
$16.95

grilled fresh -sushi grade Atlantic salmon comes on a bed of grilled onion

Tuna Rolls

Spicy Tuna Roll
$7.25

spicy tuna and cucumber

Spicy Tuna Tiger Roll
$13.95

shrimp and avocado on spicy tuna roll

Tuna Roll
$7.50

tekka maki

Lobsters

Lobster Crunch Roll
$16.95

lightly fried lobster on crispy crumbs, avocado, cucumber, smelt egg and green onion

Dumplings

Crispy Gyoza Dumplings
$7.50

chicken & pork

Avocado Rolls

Avocado Roll
$6.95

avocado

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad
$4.95

seasoned seaweed

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad
$5.95

cucumber, cilantro, rayu and shoyu

California Rolls

California Roll
$6.95

immitation crab, avocado and cucumber

Rice Bowls

Chashu Rice Bowl
$6.95

chashu, crunch crumb, corn, green onion

Kid's Chicken Rice Bowl
$6.95

teriyaki chicken over rice, sesame seed

Sashimi

Sashimi Salad
$13.95

assorted sashimi(tuna, salmon, yellowtail), avocado, spring mix

Shrimp Rolls

Shrimp Tempura Roll
$10.95

shrimp tempura with krab, cucumber amd tempura crunch

Beef Teriyaki

Beef Teriyaki
$15.95

thin slice beef

More

Classic Chicken Ramen
$13.50

egg, chicken chashu, corn, spring mix, naruto and green onion

Veggie Ramen
$13.50

creamy soy broth, mushroom, fried onion, corn and green onion

Spicy Miso Ramen
$14.50

egg, chashu, bean sprouts, corn and green onion

Sunrise Roll
$13.95

salmon and avocado on spicy tuna roll

Red Dragon Roll
$14.95

fresh water eel, spicy tuna on spicy shrimp tempura roll

Crispy Onion Albacore Roll
$13.95

seared albacore, shrimp tempura, spicy krab, crispy garlic chips, crispy onion and cilantro

Vegas Roll
$11.95

salmon, cream cheese, avocado and kkrab meat

Yellowtail Roll
$8.95

yellowtail and jalapeno

Cucumber Roll
$5.95

cucumber

Yellowtail Sushi
$7.25
Tuna sushi
$7.25
Black Tonkotsu Ramen Lunch
$13.50

egg, chashu, crispy onion, black garlic oil and green onion

Tiger Roll
$13.95

shrimp & avocado on shrimp tempura roll

Salmontopia Roll
$14.95

umigame special spicy salmon with crunch avocado roll

Tuna Poke Bowl
$15.95

tuna, spicy tuna, spring mix, edamame, crispy onion, garlic chips, seaweed salad, pineapple, ginger soy sauce

Albacore Sushi
$7.25
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice
$9.95

spicy tuna, jalapeno on crispy rice

Ika gesso
$10.95

lightly fried squid legs

Albacore & Crispy onion
$13.50

albacore, crispy onion in garlic ponzu

Shishito Pepper
$9.50

shishito pepper with sweet ponzu, bonito flakes

White Rice
$2.00
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

13608 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks CA 91423

Directions

