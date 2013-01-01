- Home
Umigame Japanese Kitchen
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
13608 Ventura Boulevard
Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
Menu
Most Popular
tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail, shrimp and avocado on california roll
salmon, cream cheese and cucumber
tofu & seaweed
assorted vegetable tempura with 2 pieces of shrimp tempura
chicken & pork
avocado
immitation crab, avocado and cucumber
Crab Rolls
blue vrab wrapped with spy paper and avocado
Chicken Teriyaki
grilled chicken
White meat chicken teriyaki
grilled chicken breast
Miso Soup
Edamame
spicy soy garlic sauteed edamame
with sea salt
Salmon
salmon and cucumber
crispy salmon skin, avocado, gobo, cucumber, and kaiware
salmon, krab meat, spring mix, edamame, crispy onion, garlic chips, seaweed salad, pineapple, sweet chilie mayo sauce
baked salmon on california roll
grilled fresh -sushi grade Atlantic salmon comes on a bed of grilled onion
Tuna Rolls
spicy tuna and cucumber
shrimp and avocado on spicy tuna roll
tekka maki
Lobsters
lightly fried lobster on crispy crumbs, avocado, cucumber, smelt egg and green onion
Dumplings
Avocado Rolls
Seaweed Salad
seasoned seaweed
Cucumber Salad
cucumber, cilantro, rayu and shoyu
California Rolls
Rice Bowls
chashu, crunch crumb, corn, green onion
teriyaki chicken over rice, sesame seed
Sashimi
assorted sashimi(tuna, salmon, yellowtail), avocado, spring mix
Shrimp Rolls
shrimp tempura with krab, cucumber amd tempura crunch
Beef Teriyaki
thin slice beef
More
egg, chicken chashu, corn, spring mix, naruto and green onion
creamy soy broth, mushroom, fried onion, corn and green onion
egg, chashu, bean sprouts, corn and green onion
salmon and avocado on spicy tuna roll
fresh water eel, spicy tuna on spicy shrimp tempura roll
seared albacore, shrimp tempura, spicy krab, crispy garlic chips, crispy onion and cilantro
salmon, cream cheese, avocado and kkrab meat
yellowtail and jalapeno
cucumber
egg, chashu, crispy onion, black garlic oil and green onion
shrimp & avocado on shrimp tempura roll
umigame special spicy salmon with crunch avocado roll
tuna, spicy tuna, spring mix, edamame, crispy onion, garlic chips, seaweed salad, pineapple, ginger soy sauce
spicy tuna, jalapeno on crispy rice
lightly fried squid legs
albacore, crispy onion in garlic ponzu
shishito pepper with sweet ponzu, bonito flakes
