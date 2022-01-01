University of Michigan Law School
Come in and enjoy!
625 State Street
Popular Items
Location
625 State Street
Ann Arbor MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
BTB Burrito
Ann Arbor's Original Burrito Spot.
Fresh, Fast, and We Deliver!
Pizza House Ann Arbor
Come in and enjoy!
Bopjib
Delicious Korean Food. That's it.
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Come in and enjoy!