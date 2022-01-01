Go
UM.MA

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • SANDWICHES

1220 9th Ave • $$

Avg 5 (3 reviews)

Popular Items

BIBIMBAP$17.00
Seasonal vegetables, citrus gochujang, soft poached egg
Side of Rice$3.00
Scallion pancake$14.00
Original
SUL LUNG TANG$17.00
Bone marrow broth, sliced brisket, somen noodles
KIMCHI FRIED RICE$15.00
House made kimchi, soft poached egg, scallions
SEAFOOD PANCAKE$19.00
Shrimp, scallops, scallions, seasoned soy dip
10 Chicken Wings$19.00
3 Flavors: KFC (citrus gocgujang),'ginger sesame soy honey butter
Location

1220 9th Ave

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
