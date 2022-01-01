Go
Unbound Glory Farm

Top Quality Ingredients: organic flours, Italian plum tomatoes, local cheeses and cured meats, and our farm’s own veggies that change with the growing seasons… our wood-fired Farmstead pizzas have light and airy crusts, charred bubbles, a chewy texture, and the true mark of authenticity in that no two pizzas look the same from their shape to their spots.

294 Hampton Rd.

Popular Items

Coppa$15.00
plum tomato sauce, shredded and fresh mozzarellas, local Rhode Island-made capicola, fresh basil
Pomodoro- Build Your Own$12.00
plum tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pecorino romano, and your choice of up to 3 toppings
Mushroom & Onion$14.00
plum tomato sauce, mushrooms, shaved heirloom Italian onions, shredded mozzarella, finished with freshly grated aged asiago
Margherita$13.00
plum tomato sauce, fresh local mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil
Crema$15.00
swiss chard, local Rhode Island-made prosciutto, caramelized onion crema, shredded mozzarella, finished with freshly grated aged asiago
Garden Pesto$15.00
homemade basil pesto (nut-free), shredded and fresh mozzarellas, and fresh-picked cherry tomatoes from the farm
Formaggi$13.00
plum tomato sauce, shredded and fresh mozzarellas, extra virgin olive oil, finished with freshly grated aged asiago
The Jimmy Nardello$15.00
plum tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, shaved Italian heirloom red onions, fire-kissed Jimmy Nardello sweet peppers, and local RI-made Capicola... finished with freshly grated aged asiago
Allium Rex$15.00
caramelized onion crema, shredded mozzarella, roasted garlic, shaved Italian heirloom red onions, ricotta, and scallion greens
Location

Pomfret Center CT

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
