Unbound Glory Farm
Top Quality Ingredients: organic flours, Italian plum tomatoes, local cheeses and cured meats, and our farm’s own veggies that change with the growing seasons… our wood-fired Farmstead pizzas have light and airy crusts, charred bubbles, a chewy texture, and the true mark of authenticity in that no two pizzas look the same from their shape to their spots.
294 Hampton Rd.
Popular Items
Location
294 Hampton Rd.
Pomfret Center CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
