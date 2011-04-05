Go
A map showing the location of Uncle Al's - 424 E Arch StView gallery

Uncle Al's - 424 E Arch St

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

424 E Arch St

Jerseyville, IL 62052

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

424 E Arch St, Jerseyville IL 62052

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Charcoal House Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
818 WEST CARPENTER ST JERSEYVILLE, IL 62052
View restaurantnext
Alton Motorboat Club - 11134 Harbor Dell
orange starNo Reviews
11134 Harbor Dell Godfrey, IL 62035
View restaurantnext
Brass Door - 527 S MAIN ST
orange star4.5 • 12
527 S MAIN ST Carrollton, IL 62016
View restaurantnext
Copper Stills & Mash - 430 N Main
orange star4.5 • 11
430 N Main Carrollton, IL 62016
View restaurantnext
Roper's Regal Beagle
orange star4.2 • 894
3043 Godfrey Rd Godfrey, IL 62035
View restaurantnext
Barefoot - 106 South Water Street
orange starNo Reviews
106 South Water Street Hardin, IL 62047
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Jerseyville

Alton

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Bunker Hill

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.8 (25 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Uncle Al's - 424 E Arch St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston