Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap

Come in and enjoy! Locally Brewed Craft Beer, Tasty Burgers, Sliders, Tex-Mex, Wings and friendly service.

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

9053 E Baseline Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (72 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Avocado Melt$13.99
Turkey, Swiss, Avocado, Bacon, and Mayo on Texas Toast
Prime Rib$15.99
Angus Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Jack Cheese, and Mayo
Louie's Brisket Burger$15.99
Beer Braised Brisket and Fresh Ground Beef chopped together and served On TX Toast with BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, Bacon, Grilled Onions, Pickles and Pepperjack Cheese. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
Chicken Tenders and Fries$12.99
Ranch, UB's Ale BBQ or Honey Mustard
Kids Tookie Tenders$6.99
Served with Ranch, Honey Mustard, or BBQ sauce
Chicken Wings (Ten)$15.99
Served with Celery Sticks and Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing. Grilled and Re-tossed +$2.00
The Original Bear's$14.59
Mustard, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
OB Dog Beach Shroom$15.59
Mound of Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
BLT$12.99
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Grilled Texas Toast
Baked Pretzel$9.99
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel served with a side of Beer Cheese Soup and Mustard
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9053 E Baseline Rd

Mesa AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

