Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap

Come in and enjoy! Locally Brewed Craft Beer, Tasty Burgers, Sliders, Tex-Mex, and friendly service.

21151 E Rittenhouse rd

Popular Items

Baked Pretzel$9.99
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel served with a side of Beer Cheese Soup and Mustard
Fish & Chips$15.99
Served with Coleslaw and Fries, Tartar Sauce and Lemon Wedge
Arizonan Slider$13.59
Turkey, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Mustard
Prime Rib$15.99
Angus Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Jack Cheese, and Mayo
Buffalo Chicken Tenders$13.49
Ranch, UB's Ale BBQ or Honey Mustard
Louie's Brisket Burger$15.99
Beer Braised Brisket and Fresh Ground Beef chopped together and served On TX Toast with BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, Bacon, Grilled Onions, Pickles and Pepperjack Cheese. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
The Original Bear's$14.59
Mustard, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
Turkey Avocado Melt$13.99
Turkey, Swiss, Avocado, Bacon, and Mayo on Texas Toast
Chicken Tenders and Fries$12.99
Ranch, UB's Ale BBQ or Honey Mustard
Chicken Wings (Ten)$15.99
Served with Celery Sticks and Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing. Grilled and Re-tossed +$2.00
Location

Queen creek AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
