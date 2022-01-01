Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
Come in and enjoy! Locally Brewed Craft Beer, Tasty Burgers, Sliders, Tex-Mex, and friendly service.
Popular Items
Location
10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150
Phoenix AZ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
