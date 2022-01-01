Go
Uncle Bob's BBQ

Uncle Bob's BBQ is family owned and operated. Uncle Bob works our wood burning pit and cooks our BBQ low and slow like it is intended. We strive to have the best quality food, created by loving hands, while building relationships and keeping the integrity and values our family business was built upon.

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

20873 Eva St. G. • $$

Avg 4.5 (1469 reviews)

Popular Items

1/2LB Meat Plate$16.00
Green Beans (Pint)$7.00
Sliced Sandwich Bskt.$13.00
Cheese Curds$10.00
Mac N Cheese$3.00
Chopped Brisket Potato$11.00
Hamburger Basket$10.00
1 Lb. Georgia Juice Chicken$18.00
1 Lb. Chopped Brisket$22.00
Potato Salad (Pint)$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Buffet
Takeout

Location

20873 Eva St. G.

Montgomery TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
