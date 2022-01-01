Go
  • Uncle Bud's Catfish Chicken & Such

We're a down-home family restaurant serving world-famous catfish, chicken and seafood.
We pride ourselves on good food and good service. Come see us!

2719 Old Lebanon Road

Popular Items

2 Piece Whole Catfish Dinner$18.95
Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!
8 Piece Catfish Filets only$26.25
2 Piece Catfish Filet Dinner$15.75
Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!
French Fries$1.95
Fried Okra$3.95
Chicken Liver Dinner$9.95
Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!
3 Piece Chicken Mixed$12.95
Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!
COMBO - Catfish & Fried Shrimp Dinner$19.95
4 Piece Catfish Fillet Dinner$19.95
Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!
3 Piece Catfish Fillet Dinner$18.50
Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!
Location

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
