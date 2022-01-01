Go
Uncle Chai Thailand Street Food New Location

Come in and enjoy authentic Thai food like you were in Thailand.

69930 HWY111, Suite 122

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tom Kha (Coconut soup)$7.00
A Classic coconut milk soup with galangal, lemongrass, lime leave, mushroom.
Kee Mow (Drunken Noodle)$12.00
Stir-fried flat rice noodle with your choice of meat, Thai Chili, bell pepper, fresh basil.
Kanom Jeep (Steamed pork dumplings)$7.00
Steamed pork dumplings.
Gai Yang (Chicken skewer)$2.00
Char grilled marinated chicken.
Kow Kang Kew Wan Gai (Green curry)$12.00
Green curry, bamboo shoot, Thai basil served with rice
Kow Kang Panang (Panang curry)$12.00
Panang curry, lime leaves served with rice.
Pad See Ew$12.00
Stir-fried flat rice noodle with your choice of meat, egg, Chinese broccoli, sweet soy sauce.
Mango with sticky rice$7.00
Glew Tod—Stuffed grounded pork Crispy Wontons$7.00
Stuffed grounded pork Crispy Wontons
Uncle Chai Pad Thai$12.00
Stir-fried rice noodle with shrimp+tofu or chicken, egg, beans sprouts and peanut.
Location

Racho Mirage CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
