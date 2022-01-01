Uncle Charlie's Grill & Tavern
Relaxing atmosphere, American cuisine including Burgers, Sandwiches, Steaks, Pasta, Homemade Soups, Salads and more!
6001 N. Yellowstone Road
Popular Items
Location
6001 N. Yellowstone Road
Cheyenne WY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Wing Shack
Come in and enjoy!
Espi's - Cheyenne, WY
Come in and enjoy!
Central Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Inta Juice of Cheyenne
Come in and enjoy! Inta Juice offers 'REAL" Fruit Smoothies, Fresh Juiced Veggie Blends, Wheatgrass and Ginger-Lemon Shots, and our yummy Breakfast Bowls.