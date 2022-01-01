Go
Uncle Charlie's Grill & Tavern

Relaxing atmosphere, American cuisine including Burgers, Sandwiches, Steaks, Pasta, Homemade Soups, Salads and more!

6001 N. Yellowstone Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CRAB DIP$6.95
Uncle Charlie's own special crab recipe served hot with grilled Parmesan garlic bread.
Wing Platter$20.95
THE CHARLIE BURGER$9.65
Patty charbroiled to perfection for the burger purist.
CHICKEN WINGS$10.65
Plump chicken wings served with bleu cheese or Ranch dipping sauce and celery sticks. Your chice of Hot, Ranch, Honey BBQ, Honey Garlic or Garlic Parmesan.
CHARLIE DIP$11.25
Our signature sandwich, tender roast beef, Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms on grilled parmesan sourdough bread. Served with hot au jus.
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK$10.25
Tender beef steak, fried golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes and country gravy.
BLT$8.75
Crispy strips of bacon, lettuce and tomato served on toasted sourdough bread.
CHICKEN-IN-A-BASKET$10.35
Golden strips of tender chicken breast, deep fried and served with honey-apricot sauce.
Bowl of soup$4.35
REUBEN$10.75
Delicious corned beef piled high with tangy sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese on dark rye bread.
Location

Cheyenne WY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
