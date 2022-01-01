Go
Toast

Uncle

WE WILL ADD A 15% PRE-TAX GRATUITY TO ALL TAKE OUT AND DELIVERY ORDERS TO SUPPORT OUR STAFF. THANKS!

RAMEN • NOODLES

2215 W 32nd Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (2119 reviews)

Popular Items

Duck Ramen$18.00
Chicken & pork based shoyu broth, crispy confit duck leg, arugula, corn, soft poached egg, japanese seven spice togarashi, scallion
Chashu Ramen$18.00
Chicken & pork based shoyu broth, soy braised pork belly, arugula, marinated bean sprouts, soft poached egg, sesame seeds, scallion
Veggie Ramen$17.00
Vegan miso broth, mushrooms, corn, arugula, soft poached egg, sesame seeds, scallion.
Kimchi Potatoes$6.00
Fried potatoes, kimchi butter, scallion. Beyond delicious.
Chinese Eggplant Buns$9.00
2 per order. Fried chinese eggplant, miso mayo, pickled plum mustard seed dressing, cabbage slaw *WE WILL ADD 15% PRE-TAX GRATUITY TO ALL TAKE OUT AND DELIVERY ORDERS TO SUPPORT OUR STAFF. THANKS!
Soft Shell Crab Buns$13.00
2 per order. Panko crusted fried soft shell crab, coconut mayo, spicy cilantro nam prik, cabbage slaw *WE WILL ADD 15% PRE-TAX GRATUITY TO ALL TAKE OUT AND DELIVERY ORDERS TO SUPPORT OUR STAFF. THANKS!
Khao Soi$18.00
Northern Thai curry noodles. Vegan yellow curry broth, king trumpet mushrooms, chili jam, crispy noodles, red onion, pickled mustard greens, cilantro, lime
Pork Buns$11.00
2 per order. Seared pork belly, hoisin sauce, cucumber, scallion. *WE WILL ADD 15% PRE-TAX GRATUITY TO ALL TAKE OUT AND DELIVERY ORDERS TO SUPPORT OUR STAFF. THANKS!
Spicy Chicken Ramen$18.00
Chicken & pork based spicy sesame broth, seared confit chicken, bean sprouts, soft poached egg, sesame seeds, scallion
Spicy Bomb$2.00
roasted pepper miso paste
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2215 W 32nd Ave

Denver CO

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Well - LoHi Denver

No reviews yet

We are a pizzeria and bar located in the LoHi neighborhood of Denver Colorado. Come down for the best pizza in town.

Denver Poke Company

No reviews yet

Serving fresh fish with unique ingredients and flavorful sauces in the palm of your hands.

SUSHI RONIN

No reviews yet

Denver's award winning sushi and Japanese restaurant located in a hip, eclectic space in LOHI.

Bistro Georgette

No reviews yet

We are a European Bistro with an ever changing menu that focuses on the quality of our food. Our most popular items include, Short Rib French Dip and Parmesan Truffle Fries

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston