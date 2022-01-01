Go
  • Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry

Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry

Come in and enjoy!

BAGELS

2780 W Shaw Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (291 reviews)

Popular Items

Sausage Beggelwich$5.89
A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Sausage, Eggs & American Cheese
Sweet Cream Cold Brew
Our Cold Brew Coffee with a Splash of Sweetened Cream (Vanilla, Hazelnut or Caramel) on Top...for a Smooth, Velvety Drink
Bagels w/ Schmear$1.79
Toasted with your favorite Schmear & more.
Bacon Beggelwich$5.89
A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Bacon, Eggs & American Cheese
The Ultimate Beggelwich$6.39
A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Hash Browns & American Cheese
Canadian Bacon Beggelwich$5.49
Our Original Beggelwich: A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Eggs, Canadian Bacon & American Cheese
Oh So Hash$6.09
A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Eggs, Hash Browns, Tomatoes, Onions, sprinkled with Aleppo Pepper and Garlic Salt.
AVOCADO Toast$4.79
Try it on one of our classic bagels with our “Everything” bagel seasoning and dash of Pink Himalayan salt.
Spinach Florentine Beggelwich$5.89
A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, & Provolone Cheese
Single Bagels in a Bag$1.79
No Schmear Included
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2780 W Shaw Ave

Fresno CA

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
