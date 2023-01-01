Go
Banner picView gallery

Uncle Jessie's Quick Stop - 7220 Southampton Parkway

Open today 5:00 AM - 6:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

7220 Southampton Parkway

Drewryville, VA 23844

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location

7220 Southampton Parkway, Drewryville VA 23844

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Travelers Plus - 103 E Cloverleaf Dr
orange starNo Reviews
103 E Cloverleaf Dr Emporia, VA 23847
View restaurantnext
Val’s Pizza - 602 W Atlantic St,
orange starNo Reviews
602 W Atlantic St, Emporia, VA 23847
View restaurantnext
Weldon Mills Distillery- Weldon - 100 Rockfish Drive
orange starNo Reviews
100 Rockfish Drive Weldon, NC 27890
View restaurantnext
Misfits Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
201 S. Old Farm Road Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870
View restaurantnext
TAVERN 125 LLC - 125 E Main St
orange star4.3 • 196
125 E Main St Murfreesboro, NC 27855
View restaurantnext
Walter's Curbside Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
317 E Main Street Murfreesboro, NC 27855
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Drewryville

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hopewell

No reviews yet

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Newport News

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Uncle Jessie's Quick Stop - 7220 Southampton Parkway

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston