Uncle Joe's Restaurant
Fast casual vibes with made from scratch BBQ, sides, and world famous fried bologna!
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
201 TAYLOR ST • $$
Location
201 TAYLOR ST
Ina IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
