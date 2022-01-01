Go
Uncle Joe's Restaurant

Fast casual vibes with made from scratch BBQ, sides, and world famous fried bologna!

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

201 TAYLOR ST • $$

Avg 4.7 (623 reviews)

Popular Items

Sloppy Uncle Joe Sandwich$4.49
8 Smoked Chicken Wings$14.49
Fried Bologna Sandwich$4.49
Super BBQ Nachos$10.99
LG Sweet Tea$2.99
Pick 3 Sampler$16.49
Beef Brisket SAND$9.99
Pulled Pork SAND$6.49
Full Rack STL Ribs$23.99
Smoked Half Chicken$6.99
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

201 TAYLOR ST

Ina IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
