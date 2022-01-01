Go
Uncle John’s Pancake House

Come in and enjoy!

1205 The Alameda Suite 30

Popular Items

BELGIAN WAFFLE$9.00
Belgian waffle, powdered sugar, butter and syrup.
SOUTH OF THE BORDER$15.50
Chorizo, tomato, onion, jalapeño, jack and white cheddar, hash browns, pancakes or toast.
CALIFORNIA$15.00
Avocado, mushrooms, tomato, jack and white cheddar, hash browns, pancakes or toast.
GRIDDLE COMBO$5.00
Add two eggs any two pieces bacon or sausage
BACON$6.00
Four strips thick cut bacon.
KIDS MINI PANCAKES$8.00
Six mini pancakes, one strip bacon, one egg, juice or milk
FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLE$15.00
Belgian waffle, powdered sugar, half fried chicken, country gravy, butter and syrup.
SAUSAGE$6.00
Three over sized links.
SHORT STACK BUTTERMILK$8.00
Two buttermilk pancakes, butter and syrup.
BACON & EGGS$15.00
Four strips thick cut bacon, two eggs any style, hash browns, pancakes or toast.
Location

1205 The Alameda Suite 30

San Jose CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
