Uncle John's Pancake House

PANCAKES

2125 South Winchester Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (4621 reviews)

Popular Items

KIDS CHOCOLATE PANCAKES$9.00
Six mini chocolate pancakes, one strip bacon, one egg
BELGIAN WAFFLE$10.00
Belgian waffle, powdered sugar, butter and syrup.
SHORT STACK BUTTERMILK$9.00
Two buttermilk pancakes, butter and syrup.
MEAT LOVERS$16.00
Ham, bacon, sausage, onion, jack and white cheddar, hash browns, pancakes or toast.
FRENCH TOAST$11.00
Fresh baked brioche sliced thick, powdered sugar, butter and syrup.
BACON$6.00
Four strips thick cut bacon.
SOUTH OF THE BORDER$16.00
Chorizo, tomato, onion, jalapeño, jack and white cheddar, hash browns, pancakes or toast.
CALIFORNIA$16.00
Avocado, mushrooms, tomato, jack and white cheddar, hash browns, pancakes or toast.
FULL STACK BUTTERMILK$11.00
Three buttermilk pancakes, butter and syrup.
BACON & EGGS$16.00
Four strips thick cut bacon, two eggs any style, hash browns, pancakes or toast.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2125 South Winchester Blvd

Campbell CA

Neighborhood Map

