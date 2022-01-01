- /
Uncle Julio's
TACOS
4301 Fairfax Dr • $$
Avg 4.4 (5446 reviews)
Popular Items
|Julio's Margarita *Requires food purchase
|$6.44
All the joys of drinking your favorite Uncle Julio's Margarita from the comfort of your own home. Choose from Classic Julio's Margarita mix, Strawberry, or Spicy.
|Swirls *Requires food purchase
|$6.33
16oz Grande Swirl layered Frozen Margarita and Sangria.
|Bottled Beer *Requires food purchase
|$2.65
Your choice of Domestic or import Bottles.
|Honey Habanero Shrimp Appetizer
|$16.45
Sweet and Fiery. Four mesquite-grilled jumbo shrimp stuffed with fresh minced habanero and crumbled queso fresco, wrapped in smoked bacon and topped with the honey chipotle glaze.
|Chile Con Queso
|$9.78
Spicy blend of cheeses.
|Frozen Margaritas *Requires food purchase
|$5.75
Uncle Julio's 16oz Grande Frozen Margarita.
|Margarita for 2 *Requires Food Purchase
|$26.91
Everything you need to make 5 Uncle Julio’s Margaritas from the comfort of your own home. Choose from: Classic Julio’s Margarita, Strawberry, or Spicy.
|Frozen Margarita Bar
|$91.54
Choose 15 of our frozen margaritas or swirls, comes in our signature frozen pouches ready for enjoyment
|Guacamole
|$9.78
Made in-house with fresh Hass avocados, Onions, cilantro, tomatoes and jalapenos. Served with homemade chips.
|Salsa
|$6.90
One pint of daily hand roasted salsa. Served with Homemade chips.
Attributes and Amenities
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Drive-Thru
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Location
4301 Fairfax Dr
Arlington VA
