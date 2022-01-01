Go
Uncle Julio's

TACOS

4301 Fairfax Dr • $$

Avg 4.4 (5446 reviews)

Popular Items

Julio's Margarita *Requires food purchase$6.44
All the joys of drinking your favorite Uncle Julio's Margarita from the comfort of your own home. Choose from Classic Julio's Margarita mix, Strawberry, or Spicy.
Swirls *Requires food purchase$6.33
16oz Grande Swirl layered Frozen Margarita and Sangria.
Bottled Beer *Requires food purchase$2.65
Your choice of Domestic or import Bottles.
Honey Habanero Shrimp Appetizer$16.45
Sweet and Fiery. Four mesquite-grilled jumbo shrimp stuffed with fresh minced habanero and crumbled queso fresco, wrapped in smoked bacon and topped with the honey chipotle glaze.
Chile Con Queso$9.78
Spicy blend of cheeses.
Frozen Margaritas *Requires food purchase$5.75
Uncle Julio's 16oz Grande Frozen Margarita.
Margarita for 2 *Requires Food Purchase$26.91
Everything you need to make 5 Uncle Julio’s Margaritas from the comfort of your own home. Choose from: Classic Julio’s Margarita, Strawberry, or Spicy.
Frozen Margarita Bar$91.54
Choose 15 of our frozen margaritas or swirls, comes in our signature frozen pouches ready for enjoyment
Guacamole$9.78
Made in-house with fresh Hass avocados, Onions, cilantro, tomatoes and jalapenos. Served with homemade chips.
Salsa$6.90
One pint of daily hand roasted salsa. Served with Homemade chips.

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Drive-Thru
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4301 Fairfax Dr

Arlington VA

Neighborhood Map

