Mexican & Tex-Mex

Uncle Julio's

Closed today

5016 Reviews

$$

4870 Bethesda Ave

Bethesda, MD 20814

Popular Items

Julio's Margarita *Requires food purchase$6.44
All the joys of drinking your favorite Uncle Julio's Margarita from the comfort of your own home. Choose from Classic Julio's Margarita mix, Strawberry, or Spicy.
Swirls *Requires food purchase$6.33
16oz Grande Swirl layered Frozen Margarita and Sangria.
Margarita Kit *Requires food purchase$50.03
Everything you need to make 10 Uncle Julio’s Margaritas from the comfort of you own home. 1 Bottle of Tequila, 2 Quarts of Julio’s margarita mix, salt, and garnish. Choose from: Classic Julio’s Margarita, Strawberry, or Spicy.
Rocks Margarita Bar$73.26
Makes 1-2 margaritas per person (15 total) 1 - 750mL Bottle of tequila, 3 mixers (Traditional, Spicy, Strawberry) Garnishes (lime, jalapeno, strawberry), salt, bag of ice and cups
Honey Habanero Shrimp Appetizer$16.45
Sweet and Fiery. Four mesquite-grilled jumbo shrimp stuffed with fresh minced habanero and crumbled queso fresco, wrapped in smoked bacon and topped with the honey chipotle glaze.
Frozen Margaritas *Requires food purchase$5.75
Uncle Julio's 16oz Grande Frozen Margarita.
Margarita for 2 *Requires Food Purchase$26.91
Everything you need to make 5 Uncle Julio’s Margaritas from the comfort of your own home. Choose from: Classic Julio’s Margarita, Strawberry, or Spicy.
Bottled Beer *Requires food purchase$2.65
Your choice of Domestic or import Bottles.
Frozen Margarita Bar$91.54
Choose 15 of our frozen margaritas or swirls, comes in our signature frozen pouches ready for enjoyment
Guacamole$9.78
Made in-house with fresh Hass avocados, Onions, cilantro, tomatoes and jalapenos. Served with homemade chips.

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markHigh Chairs
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

Call for Open Hours

Website

Location

4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda MD 20814

Directions

