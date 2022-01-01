Mexican & Tex-Mex
Uncle Julio's
Closed today
5016 Reviews
$$
4870 Bethesda Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Location
4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda MD 20814
Nearby restaurants
Laduree - Bethesda
Come in and enjoy!
Chaia
unconventional taco shop serving deliciously healthy tacos, quesadillas & enchiladas
Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.