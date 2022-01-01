Go
Uncle Maddio’s Pizza image
Pizza

Uncle Maddio’s Pizza

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4112-101 Brian Jordan Place

High Point, NC 27265

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

4112-101 Brian Jordan Place, High Point NC 27265

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Mikhael's Cafe & Catering

No reviews yet

Mikhael's Cafe is conveniently located between West Wendover Avenue and Highway 68/Eastchester Drive in Piedmont Centre

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina

No reviews yet

Tacos, Nachos & Cervezas, Keep It Rio!!!

Moose Cafe

No reviews yet

Scratch-made Southern, Comfort Food Located in the Farmers Market

Uncle Maddio’s Pizza

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston