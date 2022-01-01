Uncle Maddio’s Pizza

Old Hickory House

The family run Old Hickory House restaurants have been an Atlanta institution for more than 60 years with 4 family members operating their stores in Atlanta before closing and retiring. The old Forrest Park location was the one who had a scene in the movie “Smokey & The Bandit” filmed in 1977. This scene at the Old Hickory House had Jackie Gleason and Burt Reynolds in it. Gleason ordered a Diablo sandwich which we now serve at our location in Tucker, Georgia. Elvis Presley was another celebrity among other’s who frequented the Old Hickory House’s in the Atlanta area. The Tucker location that opened in 1974 is the only Old Hickory House standing. We plan to be serving our customers for another 60 years. Come join us and “Put Some South In Your Mouth!”

