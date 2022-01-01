Go
Uncle Mike's Place

Home of Chicago's famous Filipino breakfast.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1700 W Grand Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (1836 reviews)

Popular Items

Skirt Steak & Tocino Combo$19.95
Half Skirt Steak Breakfast$19.95
“Best Damned Marinated Skirt Steak East of the Pecos!” (6oz)
Big Bangus Breakfast$17.95
Large fried marinated Pacific milkfish (boneless)
Spam & Tocino Combo$14.95
Longanisa & Tocino Combo$14.95
Longanisa Breakfast$12.95
Grilled anise wine cured sweet chorizo sausage
Skirt Steak & Longanisa Combo$19.95
Full Skirt Steak Breakfast$24.95
“Best Damned Marinated Skirt Steak East of the Pecos!” (12oz)
Tocino Breakfast$12.95
Grilled anise wine cured pork shoulder
Lugaw (8oz)$2.95
Traditional Filipino Rice Soup
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1700 W Grand Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

