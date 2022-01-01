Go
Uncle Mike's

Call #262-891-3409 if online ordering doesn't work.
OPEN for curbside and we’re chopping things up!
.
With a NEW menu and 86 beers on tap we looking to put the social in your distancing. We have plenty of space to tailgate in our parking lot. Bring the hounds we’ve got a backyard. Located just East of I-94 we’re easy to get to.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

6611 120th Ave • $$

Avg 3.4 (281 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$4.95
Big ol' basket of crinkle cuts
BBQ Bacon Cheese Burger$14.55
BBQ Cherry Smoked Bacon Cheddar Burger smeared with our signature bourbon BBQ sauce and topped with your choice of Cheddar, American, Swiss, or Pepper Jack.
Combo Cheese Curds$9.95
Hand-breaded white cheddar and jalapeno cheddar cheese curds, deep-fried to perfection. Served with a side of ranch dressing
Pancake Battered Cheese Curds$9.95
Scratch pancake battered Renard's Door County cheese curds served with Door County pure maple syrup for dipping
Blanket Fever Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Northwood's Hot Chicken served with thick cut white bread and topped with pickles
Vehicle Description
To improve our curbside pick up, please click here to add your car description. Click on the "Choose a menu" dropdown to begin adding your items
Beer Battered Cod$13.95
We use one of our 86 speciality draft beers for our Chef-made beer batter. Delicious and crispy, served with coleslaw
Cheeseburger$12.95
Choice of Cheddar, American, Swiss, or Pepper Jack.
Sunday $.85 Wings (5 at a time) - Online Only$4.25
Minimum Order is 5 wings. All additional wings must be ordered in 5 wing increments. Price below is 5 wings at .85 per wing.
10 Wings$15.95
Just like our 6 wings, except now you get 10 wings. No splitting sauces. If you want two different sauces, order the 6 wings twice and then you will have 12 wings and 2 sauces.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6611 120th Ave

Kenosha WI

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

