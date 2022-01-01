Uncle Paulie's

Gusano's Pizzeria

Welcome to Gusano's Fort Smith, Northwest Arkansas favorite Chicago Style Pizza and sandwiches. Our location offers a modern design inside, as well as a large patio with 2 large flat screen TVs so you don't miss any of your favorite sports teams. We have the coldest beer in town and offer amazing happy hour pricings plus daily food specials for lunch and dinner. We hope to see you soon.

