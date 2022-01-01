Go
Uncle Paulie's Deli - 3rd

Uncle Paulie's 3rd Street

8053 West 3rd Street

Popular Items

Build Your Own Sandwich$13.00
We love making custom sandwiches! Tell us what you want and we'll be happy to make it for you
Italian$13.50
Italian Cold Cuts, Provolone, Onions, Iceberg, Roasted Red Peps, Oil & Vinegar
Bodega$13.00
Turkey, Muenster, Iceberg, Tomato & Yellow Mustard
Chicken Parm$15.00
Chicken Cutlet, Marina, Mozarella & Shaved Parm
Paulie$12.50
Turkey, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Oil & Balsamic
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$9.00
Scrambled Eggs, Applewood Smoked Bacon & American Cheese on a Poppy Seed Kaiser Roll
Tuna$12.50
Housemade Tuna, Lemon, Capers, Shallots, Arugula & Radish
The Carly$13.00
Salami, Provolone, Chopped Salad Mix, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar
Turkey Pesto$12.50
Turkey, Paulie's Pesto, Pecorino Romano, Roast Red Peppers & Gem Lettuce
Cousin Bobby$13.50
Spicy Soppressata, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce & House Made Calabrian Chili Spread
Location

8053 West 3rd Street

Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:45 pm
