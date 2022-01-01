Go
Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown

Uncle Paulie's Downtown
820 South Spring Street

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg & Cheese$9.00
Scrambled Eggs, Applewood Smoked Bacon & American Cheese on a Poppy Seed Kaiser Roll
The Jamie P$9.00
Bacon, 2 fried eggs, American cheese on a poppy seed Kaiser Roll
Turkey Pesto$12.50
Turkey, Paulie's Pesto, Pecorina Romano, Roast Red Peps & Gem Lettuce
Artichoke Caprese$13.00
Marinated Artichokes, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Arugula, Oil & Balsamic Glaze
Italian$13.50
Italian Cold Cuts, Provolone, Onions, Iceberg, Roasted Red Peps, Oil & Vinegar
Ham, Egg & Cheese$7.00
Scrambled Eggs, Rosemary Ham & American Cheese on a Poppy Seed Kaiser Roll
Egg & Cheese$7.00
Scrambled Eggs & American Cheese on a Poppy Seed Kaiser Roll
Jimmy$13.50
Roast Beef, Horseradish Creme, Pickled Fennel, Onion & Arugula
The Marilyn$13.00
Prosciutto, Provolone, Fig Jam & Arugula
Build Your Own Sandwich$13.00
We love making custom sandwiches! Tell us what you want and we'll be happy to make it for you
Location

Los Angeles CA

Neighborhood Map

