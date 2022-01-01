Bars & Lounges
American
Uncle Sam's Saloon
Open today 9:00 AM - 2:00 AM
166 Reviews
$$
8378 W Gage Blvd
Kennewick, WA 99336
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Location
8378 W Gage Blvd, Kennewick WA 99336
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Bruchi’s CheesSteaks & Subs Columbia Mall
Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
Chock full of House-Made menu selections
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Located at Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick, Twigs offers a great American chef-crafted menu along with a full bar featuring local wine, beer, and craft cocktails. Join us on the patio, dine-in by our cozy fireplace, or enjoy takeout at home.
Bruchis on Gage Blvd
Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
Chock full of House-Made menu selections
Shade Cafe
Come in and enjoy!