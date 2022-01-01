Go
Uncle Steves House of BBQ

Come in and Enjoy

1 Railroad Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Slaw ( 1/2 LB)$7.00
light and fresh, our slaw is bright and vinegary and goes perfectly with any of the meats on our menu
Burnt Ends$21.00
These cubes of brisket get another seasoning before the return to the smoker for an even longer cook, resulting in flavorful bites of beef that have a lot of bbq bark and a nice firm texture.
Momma’s Cornbread Slice$2.00
Premium BBQ Bell & Evans All Natural Chicken$14.00
Lightly smoked and perfectly roasted, these all natural chickens are succulent and juicy.
Ribs
All natural heritage pork ribs seasoned with our house rub and cooked just right, served glazed w uncle steves house sweet bbq sauce, in the style of Kansas City bbq.
Mac n Cheese$8.00
Pulled Pork (1/2 lb)$14.00
Tender and smoky, this slow cooked pork shoulder is great all alone, or when paired with our vinegar bbq sauce or all by itself
Golden Tater Tots
Brisket (1/2)lb$18.00
We keep it simple with our Certified Angus briskets & let time and smoke work their magic
Our brisket gets treated only to salt and pepper and the time to become delicious
Corn 3 for $5$5.00
See full menu

Location

1 Railroad Avenue

Roslyn Heights NY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

