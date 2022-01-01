Uncle Tony's Food Truck

Zanti Cucina Italiana

Zanti will present authentic Italian cuisine in a high-end casual atmosphere.

Contemporary décor will combine with a charming outdoor patio, bar lounge area, pizza station and lively dining room.

Handmade pasta, prepared daily in our kitchen, and our gleaming brick oven, in which we will bake pizza and select main dishes, will add to the unique vibrancy of Zanti.

It is a place to feel yourself among friends and enjoy the beauty of the Italian experience.

"Transforming Ingredients Into An Experience"

