Go
Toast

Uncle Vito's Slice of NY

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

1800 15th St • $

Avg 4.5 (1421 reviews)

Popular Items

Large NY Tomato Pesto$28.95
Sliced Tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, basil pesto
Large NY Combo$29.95
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mozzarella and red sauce
Large NY Cheese$26.95
Whole milk mozzarella and sweet tomato sauce
Fountain Beverage$2.00
Buffalo Cauliflower$9.95
Served with choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Large NY Pepperoni$28.95
Pepperoni, whole milk mozzarella, tomato sauce
Large NY 1/2 & 1/2
Caesar Salad$5.95
with parmesan, focaccia croutons and classic caesar dressing
Traditional Italian Garlic Wings$10.95
Loaded with garlic, parmesan and parsley
Boneless Buffalo Wings$10.95
With blue cheese dressing and buffalo sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1800 15th St

Sacramento CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Roost

No reviews yet

The Roost is an intimate cocktail bar located within BAWK! Chicken + Bar.
While we try to accommodate as many walk-ins as possible, reservations are highly encouraged as space is limited.

Maydoon

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!
IT IS REQUIRED BY LAW, PER OUR LIQUOR LICENSE, THAT ALCOHOL BEVERAGE SALES BE ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE. IF YOU DO NOT PURCHASE FOOD, YOUR ORDER WILL BE CANCELLED.
750ML bottles, serve up to 5
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or, if there is no trunk, the container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle that is not normally occupied by the driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225)). Further, such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.

Beast+Bounty

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse

No reviews yet

**CURBSIDE TAKEOUT** Please park out front and call (916) 706-3741 for curbside delivery to your car.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston