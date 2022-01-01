Go
Uncle Nicky's

Casual Italian-style deli with a delicious, value-driven food and drink menu.

1123 East 11th Street

Avg 3.7 (17 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Capicola & Provolone$8.00
Mambo$9.00
Bag Of Chips$3.00
Bolognese w/ Rigitoni$13.00
Alfredo w/ Spaghetti$12.00
Mini-Cruller$2.50
Breakfast Sando$5.00
Uncle Nicky's Meatballs$9.00
Mambo Sack Lunch
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Paperboy

No reviews yet

Paperboy began as a food truck in 2016, and now operates as a brick and mortar restaurant built on the original food truck lot. We were born out of an effort to combine a passion for unsurpassed hospitality with delicious breakfast food & coffee. We offer a seasonal, curated menu with produce and dairy from local farms, bread, and pastries made in house, and a high-quality coffee and bar program.

Franklin Barbecue

No reviews yet

Austin, Texas y'all!
Currently accepting online only orders for curbside pickup.
We take online orders Tuesday-Sunday 10:30 am - 2 pm
*We do not currently offer dine in orders.
10% of our sales will go toward supporting the Southern Smoke - Austin Relief Fund.
You get to sit in your car while we bring the order out to you.

COMMUNITY VEGAN

No reviews yet

Vegan Comfort Food located in the East Austin Cultural District. Home of the southern-fried king oyster mushrooms!

Hajima

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

