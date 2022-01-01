Go
Uncle Peters Bar & Grill

We offer a menu that draws inspiration from Italy, Spain & France.

GRILL

83-15 Northern Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1510 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken$28.00
Topped with Avocado, Tomato, & Red Onion Salad, Roasted Rosemary Potato Medley
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Avocado, Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Salsa Golf, Ciabatta Bread
French Fries Provençal$7.00
Seasoned with Garlic & Herbs
Uncle Peter's Burger$18.00
Mozzarella, Bacon, Pickles, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Brioche Bun
Romaine & Apple Salad$14.00
Manchego, Candied Walnuts, Dried Cherries, Red Onion, Crispy Prosciutto, Jerez Sherry Vinaigrette
Chicken Milanese$28.00
Panko Breaded, Fried Artichokes, Baby Arugula, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes,  Shaved Manchego, Balsamic Glaze
Baby Spinach & Mango Salad$12.00
Goat Cheese, Red Onion, Honey Balsamic
Grilled Salmon$32.00
Sliced Avocado & Red Onion, Pesto Cream Sauce, Roasted Rosemary Potato Medley
Caesar Salad$12.00
Hearts of Romaine, Herbed Brioche Croutons, Aged Grana Padano Cheese, Caesar Dressing
Penne Vodka$16.00
Tomato, Cream & Vodka Sauce
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

83-15 Northern Blvd

Jackson Heights NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
