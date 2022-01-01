Uncle Peters Bar & Grill
We offer a menu that draws inspiration from Italy, Spain & France.
GRILL
83-15 Northern Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
83-15 Northern Blvd
Jackson Heights NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!
Pio Pio 5
Provecho!
Havana Blvd
Come in and enjoy!
Yeras Restaurant Sports Bar
Come in and enjoy!