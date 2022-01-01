Go
Toast

Uncommon Grounds

Dine-in or Take-out on the best breakfast & lunch items around!!
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

575 Mt Auburn St • $$

Avg 4.1 (405 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Combo Platter$14.99
Two slices of French Toast, or two buttermilk pancakes OR a belgian waffle with two eggs (scrambled or fried), breakfast meat, & red bliss potato home fries.
Iced Coffee
Choose from Medium Roast or Decaf.
Egg Sandwich$6.99
Two eggs (fried or scrambled) with cheese on choice of toast, bagel, or english muffin.
Add a side of our tasty red bliss potato homefries for $2.59 extra
Baleadas$13.99
(Traditional Honduran Breakfast)
Two grilled tortillas stuffed with scrambled eggs, avocado, refried beans, feta cheese, & sour cream. Served with home fries
CHAI Latte
Traditional Chai Tea (sweetened)
Hot Brewed Coffee
Choose from Medium Roast or Decaf.
Side of Smoked Bacon (4 pcs)$6.99
Southwestern Burrito$10.99
Our big breakfast Southwestern burrito has scrambled eggs mixed with black beans, salsa, Spanish rice & Jack cheese, Served with red bliss potato home fries.
Uncommon Caprese Eggwhite Sandwich$8.99
Breakfast panini made with egg whites, spinach, tomato,applewood bacon, smoked gouda cheese & pesto mayo on ciabatta roll. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
Create Your Own Omelet$8.99
We invite you to create your own special OMELET with any/all ingredients. Price varies based on quantity and type of mix-ins.
Served with buttered toast & red bliss potato homefries.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

575 Mt Auburn St

Watertown MA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shiraz Persian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Shiraz Cuisine is an upscale, modern Middle-Eastern restaurant located in Watertown. It is only minutes outside the busy city traffic. Shiraz offers the elegance of a city setting with an intimate ambiance and private parking.
From romantic dinners to large social events, we work hard to personalize every specific detail to meet your taste.
Persian cuisine is one of the oldest and most notable in the world. At Shiraz, you will be served healthy and fresh food, made to order. Shiraz is known for its’ hearty meats which are marinated and skewered onto kebabs until perfection.
A good wine makes a great meal even better! That’s why we offer a full bar and superb international wine selection that's reasonably priced to complement your dinner selection.

La Bodega -by salts

No reviews yet

Spanish-Uruguayan inspired farm to table cuisine cooked over wood fire to be enjoyed in the comfort of your home.

Intelligentsia Coffee

No reviews yet

Thoughtfully sourced and roasted coffee.

Sofra Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

We will be taking online orders for fulfillment as soon as possible. Thank you for your continued support!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston