UNCOOL BAR

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

7881 Santa Monica Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90046

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Classic Burger$8.00
Burger sauce, american cheese, house pickles, lettuce, tomato
Uncool Burger$9.00
Uncool sauce, American cheese, onion jam, cheese crisp, house pickles
Sweet Potato Wedges$6.00
Comes with Uncool Sauce & Ketchup. Additional dipping sauces are available for purchase.
Fried Pickles$4.50
Comes with Uncool Sauce. Additional dipping sauces are available for purchase.
Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Crispy chicken breast, Uncool sauce, kale slaw, house pickles
Wagyu Burger$12.00
American wagyu patty, yuzu kosho mayo, gruyere cheese, pickles, kale slaw
Tater Tots$5.00
Comes with Uncool Sauce & Ketchup. Additional dipping sauces are available for purchase.
Fries$4.00
Comes with Uncool Sauce & Ketchup. Additional dipping sauces are available for purchase.
Frots (1/2 Fries 1/2 Tots)$5.00
Comes with Uncool Sauce & Ketchup. Additional dipping sauces are available for purchase.
8pc Wings$14.00
Hot n Juicy Wings. Lightly coated in rice flour (gf), and perfectly crispy.
All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

