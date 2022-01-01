Go
Restaurant/Self-Serve wine bar serving tapas, small plates, award winning charcuterie, house made desserts and craft cocktails.

476 King Street

Whiskey Cheddar$14.00
Balsamic-Basil tomato & goat cheese salad$15.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Three Cheese Tortelli$19.00
Smoked Bourbon Brisket$20.00
Charleston SC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
