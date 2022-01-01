- /
- Underbelly Catering
Underbelly Catering
Catering by Underbelly Hospitality
1100 Westheimer Rd • $$$$
Avg 4 (451 reviews)
Popular Items
|Cook Like A Local Class
|$125.00
August 8, 630pm - Join Chef Chris, live from his own kitchen, as he cooks dishes from his James Beard nominated cookbook. The kit includes food for two and a bottle of rose.
Dishes: Spicy Cucumbers, Charred Shishito & Corn Salad, Eggplant with Spicy Bean Paste, Pork Chops with Green Peanut Pesto, Vinegar Pie.
Please note this class does not include a copy of the book - purchases can be made separately.
|Christmas Eve - How the Grinch Stole Christmas
|$225.00
We're hosting our 5th annual Underbelly Hospitality Christmas Eve dinner virtually with a Whoville feast, complete with roast beast.
The meal is fully prepared with reheating instructions. The ingredient kits also include festive Grinch decor for your table. Chris and the Underbelly Hospitality team are filming a holiday special to accompany the meal that guests can watch at any time. Pick up during our Hot Cocoa Drive Through on Wednesday, December 23 between noon and 5pm at 1100 Westheimer.
$225 feeds 2 adults and includes all dishes on the menu, festive decor and hot cocoa at pickup. Add on a second Max & Cheese Gratin for the kids for $20.
|February 7 - Fried Rice Club with Nick Wong
|$100.00
The coolest—and tastiest—club in town is back! Openings now available for Nick Wong's Fried Rice Club on February 7. No more guessing if you're doing it right—join Chef Nick as he walks you through step by step. Did we mention you'll be making dumplings together too?! For the best UB Preserv at home experience, add on some cocktails or wine!
$100 feeds two people.
Pick up your kit at UB Preserv (1609 Westheimer) on February 6 between noon and 5pm.
|With Gratitude, Johnny Carrabba
|$275.00
Join Chris as he cooks through through Houston native Johnny Carrabba's cookbook, With Gratitude, Johnny Carrabba. This cookbook celebrates 30 years of recipes, stories and family.
$275 per couple includes a signed copy of With Gratitude, Johnny Carrabba.
Participants will pick up all ingredients at 1100 Westheimer on January 22 from noon to 5pm. $20 from each ticket sold will be donated to Southern Smoke to provide financial assistance to food and beverage industry workers in crisis.
|January 9 - Bakin Biscuits with Victoria
|$45.00
Victoria is back baking her killer biscuits! This is one you won't want to miss.
Each $45 kit comes with all the ingredients to bake a batch of 10 biscuits and fresh lemon curd using local Meyer lemons. Underbelly Hospitality pastry director Victoria Dearmond will show you her tips and tricks for making the biscuits you know and love from Blacksmith and Hay Merchant's menus. Want to level up your brunch game? Add on a pitcher of mimosas or a pack of bacon sausage, and you're all set!
Pick up your kit on January 8 between noon and 5pm at 1100 Westheimer.
|December 13: Beyond Basic Bartending - Whiskey
|$50.00
The girls are back, and here to get you into the holiday spirit—with spirits! This time, they explore whiskey and how all they want for Christmas is YOUUUUUUU.
Each $50 kit serves two people and includes all the ingredients to make Good Rush & Eggnog cocktails, as well as kale tamales to eat! We'll also taste through three whiskeys.
Pick up your ingredient kit at One Fifth (1658 Westheimer) on December 12 between noon and 5pm.
"Make my wish come true, Baby all I want for Christmas is you!"
|Lexus Presents: Cooking with Friends - Edouardo Jordan
|$100.00
Join Chris and his friend, award-winning Seattle Chef Edouardo Jordan (Salare, JuneBaby, Food with Roots), for a virtual cooking class and dinner featuring some of their signature dishes.
The class is April 17th from 6:30pm to 8pm.
Pickup at Underbelly Pantry 2526 Airline Drive from 10am-5pm on April 16th.
This class includes a gift box with pantry items from June Baby & Underbelly Pantry, valued at $75.
Menu:
Butter Lettuce with Fish Sauce Vinaigrette
Cajun Gulf Shrimp and Grits
Jerk Chicken with Rice and Black Beans
Hummingbird Cake
|A Peche-Inspired Valentine's Dinner with Chris & Lindsey
|$200.00
Pick up on February 12 between noon and 5pm at 1100 Westheimer. Feeds 2. Smoked tuna dip, crab fingers, catfish with pickled greens, baked seafood rice, hanger steak with salsa verde, crispy broccoli w/ pimenton aioli + mint, key lime pie
Attributes and Amenities
Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Location
1100 Westheimer Rd
Houston TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
