Underbelly Catering

The girls are back, and here to get you into the holiday spirit—with spirits! This time, they explore whiskey and how all they want for Christmas is YOUUUUUUU.

Each $50 kit serves two people and includes all the ingredients to make Good Rush & Eggnog cocktails, as well as kale tamales to eat! We'll also taste through three whiskeys.

Pick up your ingredient kit at One Fifth (1658 Westheimer) on December 12 between noon and 5pm.

"Make my wish come true, Baby all I want for Christmas is you!"

