Undercover Kitchen

Solomon's

No reviews yet

We’re named after Russ Solomon, founder of the coolest and arguably most successful company ever to launch in Sacramento, Tower Records. With the motto “No Music, No Life”, the music store was a hang out for musicians and music lovers in all major US cities and around the world including China, Japan, Ireland, Israel, and Mexico. You’ll notice nods to Tower like sandwiches named after former employees, the annual art calendars and Pulse Magazines on our walls. Solomon’s, just like Tower Records, is a community gathering place with soul where culture and music is celebrated and everyone is welcome! Located in a former Tower Records, the space also features The Russ Room on the 2nd floor, a live music venue, art gallery, and social space for parties, luncheons, breakfast meetings, presentations, movies, and more!

