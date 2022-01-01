Go
Toast

Underdog BBQ

From the hit Discovery show, Undercover Billionaire, we exist to prove the American Dream is still alive! From smoked meats to Local Beer, Underdog BBQ was founded by the self-made billionaire, Glenn Stearns.

BBQ • SANDWICHES

3040 West Lake Road • $$

Avg 4.4 (671 reviews)

Popular Items

3 Meat Platter$22.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
1 Meat Platter$17.00
Brisket Burnt Ends$13.00
Cornbread with Honey Butter$1.50
2 Meat$18.00
Pretzel Fries with Cheese Sauce$5.00
2 Meat Platter$19.00
Brisket Sandwich$14.00
Chicken Tenders$8.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3040 West Lake Road

Erie PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cali's West Catering & Express Take-Out

No reviews yet

American Fare, Quick Service scratch made specials, soups and desserts, plus grinders, salads & sandwiches

SAMURAI kitchen + sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bob's Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston