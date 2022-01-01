Go
Toast

Underdogs Cantina

Welcome to Underdogs Cantina a combination sports bar and Mexican inspired restaurant. Our menu is a modern take on the taqueria while grounded in strong traditions
But the Underdogs Too is much more than that your typical restaurant.
Our food is local, sustainable and we use only compostable materials for our packaging products. We feel we have a duty to supply fresh food to each customer, while also being environmentally conscious. We are very proud of our Surfrider Ocean Friendly certification.

128 King Street Suite 102

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHEESEBURGER BURRITO *$11.99
In-house ground American Kobe beef, French fries, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, & pickled jalapeños
SHRIMP TACO *$5.75
Marinated shrimp in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
CALIFORNIA BURRITO *$7.99
A SoCal special. Your choice of meat with French fries, Jack cheese & pico de gallo
POLLO ASADO BURRITO BOWL *$13.99
A burrito bowl served with our grilled chicken, rice, pinto beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, & sour cream.
SOPA DE TORTILLA *$10.95
Homemade pollo soup with tomatoes, onions, Jack cheese, avocado, tortillas, & lime
CHIPS, SALSA, & GUAC *$8.50
Signature house-made chips, pico de gallo, and guacamole
POLLO BURRITO BOWL *$13.99
A burrito bowl served with our pulled chicken, rice, pinto beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, & sour cream.
BAJA TACO *$5.75
Beer battered fish in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, roasted tomato & baja sauce.
CHURROS *$8.50
Classic Mexican churros with chocolate, caramel, or strawberry sauce
CHIPS *$2.00
Crunchy house-made chips, lightly salted
See full menu

Location

128 King Street Suite 102

San Francisco CA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SusieCakes

No reviews yet

This week, on Wednesday, April 29th & Saturday, May 2nd, SusieCakes is offering limited production on 6" and 9" Specialty Layer Cakes and 6" and 9" Blueberry Crumble Pies. Pick-up will be available both days from 12-2:45pm or delivery is available from 4-7pm. Delivery fee will be $20 within 5 miles.
Please email susie@susiecakes.com with any questions.

ROOH

No reviews yet

Located in San Francisco's bustling SOMA district, ROOH San Francisco is an intimate hideaway, within walking distance from the Embarcadero and AT&T ballpark, for those seeking an inventive and sociable drinking and dining experience. With spacious outdoor seating and a cocktail focused menu that alludes to finding your very own distinctive "rasa or taste", there's sure to be something for everyone to savor. Just off of 2nd and Brannan Street, Rooh's alluring ambiance is as distinctive as one would expect to find in the City by the Bay.

Death by Taco

No reviews yet

The absolute best blend of tacos and agave spirits on the planet!

Little Skillet

No reviews yet

Little Skillet Caters! For large orders over $300 please contact catering@littleskilletsf.com

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston